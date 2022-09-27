Watch Now
Suspect in Laurel County bank robbery arrested, Laurel County Sheriff says

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 27, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect is now in custody. The suspect's vehicle was located on the edge of Knox County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed a Community Trust bank in the southern part of the county.

Deputies say the man pictured was last seen in a red Ford F-150 pickup. They say he is armed.

If you see him, call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.

