Sheriff: Copper theft causes widespread Whitley County outages Tuesday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says that unknown perpetrators cut utility lines and stole copper wire near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning, causing power and cable outages that lasted for hours throughout the county.

Whitley County Sheriff's Department deputies Tony Dingess and David Rowe responded to the intersection of South US 25 and KY Highway 1804 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving reports of downed utility and cable wires in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they say they discovered the wires had been intentionally cut and damaged by unknown suspects who stole the copper wire from the lines.

According to officials, the theft is part of a troubling pattern in the area. Deputy Matt Leach is investigating several similar wire thefts that have occurred throughout Whitley County in recent months.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information about any of these thefts to contact them at 606-549-6006 or send a private message through their Facebook messenger page. For after-hours information, residents can call the Whitley County 911 non-emergency line at 606-549-6017.