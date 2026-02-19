Sheriff: Former caretaker faces kidnapping charge after fleeing police with missing 83-year-old

(LEX 18) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday in Franklin County in connection to a missing person investigation in Mason County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a home in Mays Lick on Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., for reports of a missing 83-year-old.

As a result, the sheriff's office says they began a missing person's investigation and contacted Mason County Emergency Management and Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue for assistance in the search.

According to the sheriff's office, Rita Lang, a former caretaker for the 83-year-old, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Lang was traveling in the Frankfort area, and as a result, the sheriff's office says it contacted the Frankfort Police Department to help locate her.

According to an arrest citation, Frankfort police located Lang just after midnight on Wednesday and attempted to pull her over, but she fled.

Eventually, the citation states that Lang stopped, and Frankfort police located the 83-year-old, who was missing inside the vehicle, with minor injuries.

Lang, according to the citation, was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and charged with the following:



speeding 25 mph over the limit;

first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle;

first-degree wanton endangerment;

reckless driving;

failure to illuminate head lamps;

no tail lamps;

failure to/or improper signal;

improper passing;

disregarding a traffic control device- traffic light.

In addition, the sheriff's office says she is charged in Mason County with kidnapping an adult. The incident remains under investigation.