Sheriff: Human trafficking investigation results in arrest of Louisville man

(LEX 18) — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office reports that an investigation into human trafficking resulted in the arrest of a Louisville man on Thursday.

According to officials, Gerald "Jerry" Hodges was taken into custody with the assistance of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fugitive Unit.

Officials say that detectives discovered evidence of Hodges trafficking children and drugs in Bullitt and Jefferson Counties.

According to officials, Hodges is charged with two counts of human trafficking- victim under 18, two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy, and trafficking marijuana.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and any other victims are encouraged to come forward and speak with detectives.