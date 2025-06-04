Sheriff: Kids playing in roadway leads to arrest of 2 people in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were arrested on Monday night and are facing child endangerment charges after they received reports of kids playing in the roadway.

According to officials, they responded to a call near Laurel Whitley Road for individuals who were reportedly intoxicated and "attempted to pull out of their driveway onto the roadway, ran into the ditch and pulled back into their driveway."

Further, officials say there were reports that kids were "playing in the roadway and jumping out into the roadway at passing cars."

When arriving on the scene, officials say that an investigation determined that the guardians of the three juveniles were both under the influence.

Officials say that DCBS was notified and took custody of the children.

As a result, officials say that 59-year-old Bryan Scott Bowling and 42-year-old Bethany Collier were arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Both were charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. In addition, officials say that Bowling was also charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging third-degree terroristic threatening.