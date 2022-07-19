SHERIFF: Laurel County law enforcement investigating after attempted kidnapping

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 10-year-old was involved in a possible attempted kidnapping near Holly Bay Campground.

Sheriff John Root reports around 3:52 p.m. the London-Laurel County Communications Center received a report of a possible Attempted Kidnapping on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground.

A 10-year-old girl was walking on a trail when she was approached by a man who grabbed her by the arms from behind and tried to force her to go with him, the investigation states. The girl was able to break free and ran to safety at a guard station.

The man is described as:



5' 10" - 6' 00"



Slender build



Brown or Dark Brown hair



Orange/Red shirt and khaki cargo shorts



Green backpack



Tattoos on his legs

Anyone with information, please contact the London-Laurel Communications Center at 606.878.7000 or 911 or the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606.864.6600.