Sheriff: Kentucky man allegedly shoots mom on Mother's Day after argument over Xbox controller

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his mother following an argument about an Xbox controller he had given her as a Mother's Day gift, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they received a call that a person with a gunshot wound was on the way to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Around that same time, Sheriff Catron received another call that the suspect was at a nearby neighbor’s house waiting for law enforcement. Deputy Jerry Meadows was then redirected there.

When deputies arrived, Jacob R. Small told them he had gotten into an argument with his mother over an Xbox controller that he had given to her as a gift. As the mother and another female were leaving the home, Small fired into the vehicle with a 22-caliber rifle and hit his mother, according to the sheriff's office. Small led Deputy Meadows to the location of the incident and the gun was located.

The mother was treated at the Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Small is charged with attempted murder-domestic violence, assault (domestic violence), and criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.