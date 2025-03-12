Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly taking child from Kentucky to West Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jackson County man was arrested following a complaint that he transported a child from Pulaski County to West Virginia, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they responded to a residence in the Nancy area on March 11 after receiving reports of a missing child.

According to officials, an initial investigation showed that the child had been picked up by an adult man, later identified as 47-year-old Michael Moon. The child was entered as missing and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division continued the investigation.

Officials say that evidence found in the investigation led to the arrest of Moon, who was charged with custodial interference and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The sheriff's office says they are continuing the investigation and Moon is booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606- 678-5145.