Sheriff: Man runs over deputy's foot before fleeing from safety checkpoint in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department reports that on Saturday night, they were conducting a "pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint" near the intersection of Highway 92 and 25E when a man fled and ran over a deputy's foot.

According to officials, 23-year-old Shane Ray approached the checkpoint and was asked for his operator's license, but he told officers that he did not have one. Officials say Ray claimed another name and that his license was suspended.

As the officer was walking away to his cruiser to run the Ray's license plate, officials report that Ray pulled out at a high rate of speed, running over the deputy's foot in the process.

Officials say the officer attempted a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit onto Highway 25E southbound. During the pursuit, officials say that Ray swerved, causing the deputy to "enter the median to keep the two vehicles from colliding."

According to officials, three officers were able to box Ray into the shoulder of the road and stop him.

Ray was arrested and after a search of his vehicle, officials report that two baggies of Marijuana and $1,956 in cash were found.

He is booked in the Bell County Detention Center and charged with the following:



operating on a suspended license

giving an officer false identifying information

first-degree fleeing or evading police

first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer

second-degree assault of a police officer

trafficking in marijuana

Officials report that the deputy went to Pineville Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released.