Sheriff: Man wanted in Montgomery County for rape, sodomy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 40-year-old Raymundo Pelayo, who has an indictment warrant for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to officials, Pelayo failed to appear in Montgomery District Court, leading to a second warrant being issued.

Officials say he is believed to be in Boyle County, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 859-498-8720 or 859-498-8704.

According to officials, detectives were assisted in the investigation by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.