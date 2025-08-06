Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Sheriff: Man wanted in Montgomery County for rape, sodomy

mugshot template - 2025-08-06T071622.403.png
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
mugshot template - 2025-08-06T071622.403.png
Posted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 40-year-old Raymundo Pelayo, who has an indictment warrant for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to officials, Pelayo failed to appear in Montgomery District Court, leading to a second warrant being issued.

Officials say he is believed to be in Boyle County, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 859-498-8720 or 859-498-8704.

According to officials, detectives were assisted in the investigation by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18