Sheriff: Monticello man arrested after doing donuts in field, fleeing police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello man faces multiple charges after allegedly doing donuts in a field and fleeing from police Tuesday night, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Casey Foster was arrested around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 10 after an officer responded to a reckless driving complaint on Pond Road.

When arriving on the scene, the sheriff's office says a vehicle was doing donuts in a field, in which the officer pulled off the roadway at the edge of the field and activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle fled across the field and ran into a ditch, becoming inoperable.

The sheriff's office says the officer made contact with Foster and asked him to exit the vehicle. The officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Foster and observed an open whiskey bottle in plain view inside the vehicle.

Foster agreed to field sobriety tests but failed all administered tests, according to the sheriff's office.

Foster was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), no operator's license, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (third offense with aggravating circumstances), and possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the breath test administered at the Wayne County Detention Center showed Foster's blood alcohol concentration was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit.