Sheriff: Mother arrested for alleged criminal abuse, endangerment of 2 children

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports that a mother was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged abuse of two of her children.

Officials say they responded on Monday night to the Wayne County Hospital Emergency Room to speak with hospital personnel regarding the suspected abuse of two children and were made aware by doctors that both children had "multiple injuries to their bodies, including what was believed at that time to be possible membrane tissue damage inside both children’s ears."

According to officials, a CT scan was ordered for both children to determine whether they would need to be transferred to the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Officials say that an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Children's Protective Services also responded to the hospital to investigate.

The results of the CT scans revealed that the two children didn't have any head injuries and were later released by Child Protective Services to their grandmother, according to officials.

Officials report that around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Kaylee Judd was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child, 12 years of age or younger, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to officials, Judd was booked in the Wayne County Detention Center.