Sheriff: Murder suspect on the run in Somerset, believed to be armed and dangerous

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who left house arrest while awaiting trial for murder.

24-year-old Samuel Baker, of Somerset was indicted in April 2021 for the shooting death of Robert Claunch in Faubush, Kentucky, that happened a month prior. Baker is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, and persistent felony offender.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says Baker's bond was reduced in August 2023 while awaiting trial, and was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, officials say Baker removed his ankle monitor and left his home on Hwy 39 in Somerset in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette. It is believed Bake left the home and took a gun with him. The Corvette has since been recovered in northern Pulaski County, but he has not been located yet.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says Baker is believed to be with 28-year-old Adriana Brown in a 2016 black Dodge Grand Caravan. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Authorities warn that if you see Baker or believe to know where he is, do not approach him. Call 911 and report the information to authorities.

Another way to reach out is by contacting the Pulaski County Sheriff's tipline at (606) 679-8477. You can also leave a tip at pulaskisheriff.com or remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411.