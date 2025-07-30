Sheriff: Pulaski County man arrested with over 40 grams of methamphetamine following traffic stop

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after detectives found methamphetamine hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

57-year-old Lannie Dobbs was arrested Wednesday morning in the Shopville community after detectives reportedly saw Dobbs failing to signal and crossing the white line multiple times while driving on East Highway 80.

During the traffic stop, Dobbs admitted to having a "marijuana roach" in the vehicle. A search revealed syringes inside the passenger compartment, and when questioned, Dobbs told detectives he had methamphetamine in a cigarette pack, the release states.

Detectives then reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine in the cigarette pack, weighing approximately four and a half grams. They also discovered digital scales and baggies in the passenger compartment, the sheriff's office says.

Upon further investigation of the engine compartment of the vehicle, law enforcement found a magnetic box with approximately 38.6 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Dobbs, who the sheriff's office says has a prior conviction for trafficking methamphetamine, now faces charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving, and failure to signal properly.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and anyone with information about drug activity or any crime is encouraged to contact the sheriff's tip line at 606-679-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously, including through the department's website at pulaskisheriff.com.