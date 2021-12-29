SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged with sexual abuse 1st degree, victim under 12

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Edward Charles Bailey of Pulaski County was charged with sexual abuse, 1st Degree, and victim under 12 years of age on Wednesday afternoon.

On December 18, a Pulaski County detective responded to a 911 call in Bronston, Kentucky of a possible child sexual abuse case.

Detective Matt Bryant arrived at the residence and made contact with 35-year-old Bailey.

Through investigation at the residence, Det. Bryant arrested Bailey and charged him with sexual abuse, 1st Degree, and victim under 12 years of age.

On Dec. 28, Det. Bryant secured an arrest warrant for Bailey, charging him with an additional charge of retaliating against a participant in legal process.

Wednesday, Bailey appeared before Pulaski District Court for a Preliminary Hearing in which Detective Matt Bryant testified. At the end of the hearing, probable cause was found to send the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.

The case will be presented by Det. Bryant and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office soon to a Grand Jury for possible indictment.

Bailey is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.