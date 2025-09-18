Sheriff: Scam investigation leads to arrest of Ohio man in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clay County Sheriff's Office reports that a scam investigation has led to the arrest of an Ohio man.

According to officials, they were notified of an incident on Wednesday in which a woman was told she was going to be charged with crimes and told to get money.

When speaking with the woman, officials say that an officer could hear a man in the background telling her to go home and that he would come by her house when no one was around.

According to officials, they were notified later in the day that the man, identified as Danil Dovzhuk, showed up at the woman's house.

Officials say that Dovzhuk fled from the scene in a blue SUV, and a deputy was able to intercept him at the intersection of US 421 and US 11.

Once stopped, officials say the vehicle Dovzhuk was reportedly driving had police interceptor markers and appeared to be an unmarked police car.

After further investigation, officials say it was discovered that Dovzhuk had allegedly taken a "substantial amount of money."

According to officials, Dovzhuk was charged with theft by deception, including cold checks $10,000 or more, and impersonating a peace officer.