Sheriff: Search underway for man who failed to appear in court on multiple charges in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple charges.

According to officials, Ciro Garcia-Saenz is wanted for the following:



first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot;

third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer;

resisting arrest;

disarming a peace officer;

second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 859-887-5447.