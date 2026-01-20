Sheriff: Search underway for man who failed to appear in court on multiple charges in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple charges.
According to officials, Ciro Garcia-Saenz is wanted for the following:
- first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot;
- third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer;
- resisting arrest;
- disarming a peace officer;
- second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 859-887-5447.