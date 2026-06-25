Sheriff: Somerset man charged with rape, sodomy of child following investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the alleged rape and sodomy of a child, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a criminal investigation began after detectives were contacted by the Department for Community-Based Services regarding the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office says that an arrest warrant was obtained for 27-year-old Spencer Gatio, who was charged with first-degree rape of a child under the age of 12, first-degree sodomy of a child under the age of 12, and human trafficking- commercial sexual activity of a victim under the age of 18.

Getio was booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.