Sheriff: Wayne County student charged over April Fools bomb prank at high school

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old high school student is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening following an April Fools prank, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the student left a handwritten note on a bathroom wall, with one side stating "I have a bomb and a gun," and the other side, which had "April Fools" written on it.

The sheriff's office says that school administration, along with a school resource officer, investigated the incident and identified the student involved.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office says it contacted the Wayne County Juvenile Court Designated Worker, which led to the student being charged.

According to the sheriff's office, the student was released to a guardian with a court date to appear.