Sheriff's Office: London man arrested on charges including rape of child

(LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that a London man has been arrested on charges including the alleged rape of a child under the age of 12.

According to a release, 39-year-old Andrew Hedrick was arrested on Friday night in Georgetown off I-75 at around 10:38 p.m. after authorities tracked the GPS on a tractor-trailer that he was driving. The sheriff says that investigators had obtained a warrant for Hedrick's arrest, and the company that Hedrick drove for helped law enforcement by turning the GPS tracker on his tractor-trailer on.

Hedrick was eventually located in the vicinity of a business off I-75, and law enforcement was able to take him into custody safely, the release states.

The sheriff says that the victim in the case had allegedly been sexually abused for approximately seven years.

The release details, "Hedrick was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel charging rape – first-degree – victim under the age of 12; sodomy – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age." Hedrick was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.