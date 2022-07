JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting took place at Home Place Inn in Nicholasville Wednesday night.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, one victim has been transported to UK Hospital and spoke to officers.

The officers are searching the hotel, and the suspect is still on the run.

An investigation is underway.

