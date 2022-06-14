Watch
Shooting at Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was found with a gunshot wound after a reported shooting at the Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza Tuesday evening.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:46 p.m.

Once arrived, officers found one man with a gunshot wound, he was then transported with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The investigation is ongoing, there is no suspect at this time.

Lexington Police asks for the community's help with this investigation.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

