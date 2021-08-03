Two people killed in Richmond shooting, alleged gunman currently barricaded inside apartment

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have died in a shooting on North Keeneland and Keystone Drive.

Police say the alleged gunman is barricaded inside an apartment and their emergency response team is demanding the person comes outside.

Authorities say it is still an active scene. They have had to evacuate the apartments nearby as officials speak with the barricaded person.

Police are asking people who live in the area to stay away from the scene at the moment for their safety.

