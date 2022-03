LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are looking for answers after a shooting on Dundee Dr. left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Once arrived, they found one adult with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 11 p.m., officers were still on the scene.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.