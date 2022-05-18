Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Shots fired after man breaks into home owned by Lexington firefighter

police (3).jpg
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 12:12:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say a man was sent to the hospital following shots fired near a firefighter's rental home on Whitney Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the property owner—who is a Lexington firefighter—was notified of a squatter who trying to break into his property.

Officials say when the owner showed up, he found the suspect who then tried to run away. The owner chased the suspect and during the chase, the owner's gun fell to the ground and discharged.

The suspect was hit by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the suspect was arrested and charged.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!