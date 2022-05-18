Shots fired after man breaks into home owned by Lexington firefighter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say a man was sent to the hospital following shots fired near a firefighter's rental home on Whitney Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the property owner—who is a Lexington firefighter—was notified of a squatter who trying to break into his property.

Officials say when the owner showed up, he found the suspect who then tried to run away. The owner chased the suspect and during the chase, the owner's gun fell to the ground and discharged.

The suspect was hit by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the suspect was arrested and charged.