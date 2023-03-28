Shots fired at Rupp Arena, police arrest three people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people have been arrested after gunfire caused damage to a window at Rupp Arena.

Police responded to a shots fired call and reported robbery at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Algonquin Street, across from Rupp Arena.

Police took three suspects into custody and charged them with robbery, wanton endangerment, and fleeing. The suspects have not been identified at this time and no descriptions were given.

We're told a window at Rupp Arena was damaged but no one was hurt.

This incident remains under investigation.