LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police confirm potential shots were fired near the Clarion Hotel in the area of Newtown and Coleman around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

An adult male showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and minor injuries. Officials believe this was the person shot at the Clarion.

Police say this is an active investigation.

There are no further names or suspect information to release at this time.

