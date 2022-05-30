Shots fired on North Locust Hill Drive leaves one man injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man reported shot with non-life-threatening injuries after calls of a shooting on North Locust Hill Drive.

According to Lexington Police, around 2:04 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired with a victim at the 100 block of N Locust Hill Drive.

Once they arrived, Police found the man with a gunshot wound, and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

