Somerset man accused of assaulting minor, charged with sexual abuse

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man is in jail after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says detectives were called to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on November 28 to speak with an alleged victim of sexual assault. After speaking with the child, detectives learned through an investigation that 31-year-old Nicholas Murphy, of Burnside, allegedly sexually abused the child.

Murphy was initially arrested in Aiken, South Carolina, on December 7. He waived extradition on December 12 and was transported back to Pulaski County on December 20. A deputy then served the Kentucky warrant on Murphy at that time.

He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse and is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.