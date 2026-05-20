Somerset man arrested on felony charges of strangulation and child abuse

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man is facing felony charges following a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigation into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse involving a minor victim.

The sheriff's office reported that 32-year-old Tim Wood was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree criminal abuse – child 12 years of age or under.

Pulaski County 911 received a report of an alleged assault involving a minor victim, officials detailed. Deputy Gerald Wooldridge responded and contacted the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Sheriff Bobby Jones said information developed during the investigation indicated the minor victim had allegedly been assaulted, resulting in reported physical injury and symptoms consistent with strangulation.

Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard responded to the incident and has been assigned to the investigation. Picard is continuing to gather information and evidence.

Wood was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond.