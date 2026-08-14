Somerset man charged with assault after 2-year-old child suffers critical injuries, KSP says

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Somerset man has been arrested after Kentucky State Police say a 2-year-old child suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

According to KSP Post 11 in London, troopers received a call from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Aug. 13 regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child with severe injuries. Due to the extent of those injuries, the child was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment.

State police said the child remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, detectives determined that 22-year-old Jack D. Kelsay of Somerset was the sole caretaker of the child at the time the injuries occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Kelsay was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

The investigation remains ongoing.