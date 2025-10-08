Somerset man charged with murder after shooting on Dogwood Lane leaves 1 dead

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man is charged with murder after an overnight shooting that happened on Dogwood Lane on Wednesday that left one person dead, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that once on the scene, they found 39-year-old Adam Roark in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, and his wife, who called 911, was applying pressure to his injuries.

According to officials, EMS responded to the scene and attempted more advanced life-saving techniques, but Roark was pronounced dead, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office was called to respond.

Officials say that 40-year-old James Gleason was located outside his home, where he was detained and taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

As a result, officials say that he was later charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Gleason is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.