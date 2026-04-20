Somerset man charged with rape, sexual abuse of 2 minors following investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 38-year-old Somerset man has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of two minors following an investigation.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began when their Criminal Investigation Division received a complaint that the suspect, Jeremy Williams, had reportedly sexually assaulted a minor.

The sheriff's office says the investigation was assigned to a Crimes Against Children detective, who discovered two other victims, one of whom had also been sexually assaulted by Williams.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office says that an arrest warrant was obtained for Williams, charging him with first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams was arrested on Sunday without incident and booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.