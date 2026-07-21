Somerset man faces 6 charges after alleged kidnapping, strangulation in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Somerset man is facing six felony and misdemeanor charges after a criminal complaint reported that he kidnapped and stranguled an individual in McCreary County.

Scotty L. Nevels, of Somerset, turned himself in to the Knox County Sheriff's Office on July 20, according to an arrest citation. A criminal complaint detailed that Nevels alleged incidents occurred between July 5 and July 6 in McCreary County.

A Kentucky State Police trooper filed the complaint, alleging Nevels committed the following offenses against a victim in court documents: