Somerset man facing charges for allegedly raping woman, setting her home on fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in jail and facing charges after he allegedly raped a woman over the summer and then set her house on fire several months later.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Justin Daniels, of Somerset, is facing first-degree rape and first-degree arson charges.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a house fire on Beasley Lane in the early morning hours on Monday, December 4. Hours later, a deputy was called to the same area to serve an emergency protective order on Daniels. The victim of the home also told deputies that Daniels had set her home on fire.

In an interview with a detective, the victim later said Daniels had threatened to burn her home down the day prior to the fire. She also said that Daniels had raped her on a previous occasion in August of 2023.

Daniels was later arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he is currently held on a $250,000 bond.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what happened.