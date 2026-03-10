Somerset man indicted on DUI, wanton endangerment charges after November crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man has been indicted on multiple charges, including DUI and wanton endangerment, following a November crash at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and Ferry Road, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials reported that 41-year-old Kyle Garrett, was indicted on March 4 by the Pulaski Grand Jury on the same charges he faced following the November 26 crash. He was arrested on the indictment warrant March 9 and bonded out the same day on a $30,000 cash bond.

Officials detailed that Garrett was driving a Honda Odyssey when he ran a stop sign at Ferry Road, struck a BMW SUV, crossed Oak Hill Road, and then struck a fence. Garrett then exited the vehicle and allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot.

A Burnside Police Department officer, who reportedly lives nearby, witnessed Garrett leaving the scene and observed him begin to run down Ferry Road before apprehending him.

When authorities arrived, it was determined that Garrett was driving on a suspended license. A deputy observed that Garrett appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and found empty alcohol containers in the vehicle, officials reported.

A witness at the scene told a deputy that moments before the crash, Garrett had nearly struck their vehicle after crossing into their lane of travel. The owner of the Honda Odyssey also told the deputy that Garrett did not have permission to use the vehicle.

Garrett was arrested on the following charges:



First-degree wanton endangerment;

DUI;

Disregarding stop sign;

First-degree criminal mischief;

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of an accident;

Second-degree fleeing or evading police; and

Operating on a suspended/revoked operator's license.



Garrett was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and bonded out on a $30,000 property bond on December 2, according to officials.

