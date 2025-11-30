Stanton police investigate multiple vehicle thefts targeting unlocked cars

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanton police are investigating multiple vehicle thefts that occurred early Friday morning, targeting unlocked cars throughout the community.

The Stanton Police Department detailed that the thefts happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 29. Officers have received multiple theft reports and are actively working to recover stolen items.

Police released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the thefts. The suspect vehicle was seen in areas where the break-ins occurred, police confirmed.

The department is asking residents to check their vehicles for signs of tampering, even if they haven't noticed missing items yet.

Anyone with information about the thefts or anyone who discovers their vehicle was rummaged through should contact Powell County dispatch at 606-663-4116 and request to speak with an on-duty officer.

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables to prevent becoming targets of opportunity crimes.