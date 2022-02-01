Suspect accused of shooting a Kentucky State Trooper six times appears in court

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LeeQuan Taylor of Lexington appeared in court to be arraigned for charges including first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and the attempted murder of a police officer.

Taylor was arrested last Friday night after – Kentucky state police say a trooper was shot six times in Cynthiana. This is not Taylor’s first arrest. We looked and found that Taylor has a criminal history. December 2020, Taylor pleaded guilty in Fayette Circuit Court to:

Receiving stolen property

Fleeing or evading police

Attempted tampering with physical evidence

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Leaving the scene of an accident

Violating conditions of his release

Taylor got credit for time served, and a judge released him on December 2nd 2020.

Taylor was on probation when the shooting happened on Friday in Cynthiana.

Monday afternoon, Harrison County Judge Charles Kuster reviewed the weight of Taylor’s current charges.

"Now, with respect to your charges, you have the right to remain silent about the facts of the case,” says Kuster. “The right to a speedy and public trial including the right to a jury."

Each of Taylor’s charges carry between 10 and 20 years of prison time and now he's set to reappear in court for his current charges on February 7th at 2 p.m.

The trooper Taylor is accused of shooting six times is now out of the hospital and recovering. Today in court Taylor was given a court-appointed attorney and a not guilty plea was submitted for him.