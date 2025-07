CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that a robbery had occurred at a bank in Campbellsville and the suspect fled on foot.

Police detailed that the robbery happened at Citizens Bank & Trust on Main Street. Police are currently investigation and said that the suspect, who fled the scene, was a man wearing all black.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.