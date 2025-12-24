Suspect allegedly steals cash from ATM during service call in Lexington, fled on foot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole an undetermined amount of money from an ATM while it was being serviced at a Lexington store.

According to officials, the theft occurred around 10:39 a.m. on Dec. 13 in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.

Officers said the suspect entered the store while the ATM was being serviced and removed cash from the machine. He then fled the store on foot, heading south on Georgetown Road.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5'8" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and tennis shoes with a distinctive white sole.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020.