Suspect arrested in connection with shootout at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A suspected was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shootout at a Lexington gas station, police said.

Lexington police responded to a shots fired call at about 4:19 p.m. Monday to the 3500-block of Lansdowne Drive.

After reviewing surveillance video captured at the scene, police said 24-year-old Quavon Winslow could be seen exchanging gunfire with "other individuals" at the gas station. Winslow fled the scene before police arrived.

Winslow was arrested Tuesday in Nicholasville and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Jessamine County Detention Center.