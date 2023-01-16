Suspect arrested near Scott-Grant County line, accused of leading officers on chase with stolen vehicle

(LEX 18) — A person has been arrested after authorities say he led officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Georgetown police say shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday, officers attempted to locate a stolen vehicle driven by a known suspect with multiple warrants for his arrest. Officers found the stolen vehicle within the hour at a trailer park on Georgetown Road.

Not long after, police say the suspect backed into a marked police Tahoe, striking it. The driver then allegedly accelerated forward to split the gap between a marked police cruiser and a bulldozer. Police say the driver was unsuccessful and side-swiped a police cruiser, which had to be towed.

Police say one of the officers attempted to stop the vehicle out on Georgetown Road, and the driver failed to yield. Lexington police did not pursue the chase, but a helicopter in the air monitored the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities say Kentucky State Police put down spike strips, and the suspect was detained on Owenton Road. Police say the arrest happened at around noon at Corinth Baptist Church in Grant County, near the Scott-Grant County line.

Officers say Lexington police will charge the suspect with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and at least one count of first-degree fleeing.

The suspect's name has not been released. No officers involved in the incident were injured.