Suspect flees on foot after 130 mph chase through Nelson and Washington counties

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the Bluegrass Parkway on Monday, which escalated into a multi-county pursuit that reached speeds exceeding 130 mph before the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was conducting traffic enforcement near the 16-17 mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway at approximately 6:17 p.m. when he observed a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at 90 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

When Burford activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and accelerated, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit eastbound on the Bluegrass Parkway, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says deputies attempted to deploy tire deflation devices near the 29-mile marker but were unable to do so safely due to traffic conditions. Additional deputies joined the pursuit as the suspect vehicle continued toward Washington County.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle exited the Bluegrass Parkway at Exit 42 upon entering Washington County and turned onto KY Highway 555. Deputies temporarily lost sight of the vehicle when a semi-truck prevented patrol units from safely passing, and the pursuit was terminated.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office says Nelson County deputies and Washington County units positioned themselves near the intersection of Lawrenceburg Road when they observed the suspect vehicle again. Deputies positively identified the silver Dodge Charger and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver made eye contact with deputies before fleeing again at a high rate of speed.

A second pursuit began southbound on KY Highway 555, according to the sheriff's office. During the chase, the suspect vehicle reached speeds exceeding 130 mph and passed multiple vehicles recklessly, including in designated no-passing zones.

The sheriff's office says that as the vehicle approached the intersection of KY Highway 150, the driver entered the lane of oncoming traffic while navigating the first roundabout.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle continued onto Bardstown Road and entered the property of ARC, where it struck and damaged a security gate at the entrance checkpoint. The vehicle proceeded further onto the property before deputies located it abandoned behind a softball field, with the driver's door open and no one inside.

The sheriff's office says multiple law enforcement officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the driver.

According to the sheriff's office, identification belonging to Lemus Orlin Aguilar was found inside the vehicle. The Dodge Charger displayed a Tennessee temporary registration and was registered to an insurance company based in North Carolina.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and pursuing criminal charges related to the incident. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.