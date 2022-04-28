Suspect in $200k romance scam brought to U.S. to face charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for scamming a woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars said he's not guilty.

FBI Louisville Special Agents brought in a fraud suspect from Lagos in Africa to Blue Grass Airport here in Lexington.

Abedunmola Gbadegesin is accused of helping to defraud a Lexington woman of approximately $200,000 in a romance scam.

The FBI says a number of suspects indicted in the case have already pled guilty and sentenced.

The man brought in Wednesday says he did not defraud the woman and that he was only the middle man.

His case will now play out here in federal court.

