Suspects use forklift to take ATM from Georgetown bank

Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:26:41-05

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police are looking for those involved in a wild bank robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Stock Yards Bank and Trust around 5 a.m. Wednesday after one person stole a forklift from a nearby construction site and used it to life an ATM that was located there.

According to police, the suspects started driving away with the ATM, but it fell off the forklift, and slid down through the bushes. They still managed to retrieve the ATM, load it into a U-haul, and take off.

The building's awning was damaged during the theft, but a bank employee said there is no structural damage to the bank.

Police are currently analyzing video and investigating the incident.

