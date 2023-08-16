Suspended Fayette County Public Schools teacher now facing federal charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A suspended Lexington teacher is now facing federal charges.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Kevin Lentz is charged production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. It's unclear when he will face those charges in court.

Lentz was arrested earlier this month with nearly two dozen crimes after allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with a 9-year-old boy. He was charged with seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Lentz was also charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Fayette County Public Schools placed Lentz on administrative leave last week following his arrest.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz," Fayette County Public Schools said in a statement at the time. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students."

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say detectives from the Special Victims Section are continuing to investigate.