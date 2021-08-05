'Targeted and ambushed': Off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy has died while working as security at a Shively car lot.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon Shirley was shot inside his personal vehicle at Rockford Lane Auto Sales early Thursday morning. Officers say someone walked up and shot at him.

"We can say, with a feeling of confidence, that he was targeted... and that he was ambushed," said Louisville Metro Police Department chief Erika Shields. "We will make an arrest."

Shirley had to be rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

"I want to express my deepest condolences and prayers to the families and friends of Deputy Shirley," said Sheriff John Aubrey with the Louisville Metro Police Department. "I have requested LMPD to conduct the investigation into this tragic, senseless incident with the full support of my office."

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019. He worked in the court security division.

"Britainy and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Deputy Brandon Shirley, and to the brave members of the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a tweet. "We are forever grateful for Deputy Shirley's bravery, selflessness, and dedication to the people of the commonwealth."

No arrests have been made, but investigators say there may be possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.