Taylor County funeral home director indicted for defrauding families following AG investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Campbellsville funeral home director faces felony charges after a state investigation found he allegedly defrauded more than a dozen families.

A news release from the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman detailed that a Taylor County Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Donald Auberry on 13 counts of Violation of Trust Provisions/Pre Need Payments for Funeral Services, a Class C felony.

According to the indictment, Auberry defrauded families who paid for his funeral services at least 13 times between July 2021 and April 2025.

The Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations investigated the case. The Commonwealth's Attorney Office for the 11th Judicial Circuit presented the case to the grand jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Auberry's arraignment is scheduled for June 23.