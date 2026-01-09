Taylor County woman arrested after allegedly hitting pedestrian, home with vehicle

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Taylor County woman is facing several charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian and a home on Jan 7 with her vehicle.

According to the Campbellsville Police Department, they responded to reports of a vehicle versus a structure on Hillview Court on Wednesday around 8:16 p.m.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found a vehicle partially in a structure and, through an investigation, identified the driver as 30-year-old Melanie Bostic.

According to police, it was determined that Bostic was traveling westbound in a Chevy Silverado on Handley Avenue when she left the roadway, overcorrected, and struck a pedestrian.

As a result, police say her vehicle continued westbound on Handley Avenue, striking a utility pole before coming to a rest in front of a home on Hillview Court.

Police say that Bostic and three juvenile passengers were taken to Taylor Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the pedestrian refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to police, after Bostic was treated at the hospital, she was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Bostic, according to police, was charged with the following:

