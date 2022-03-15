Taylor Mill man accused of killing attorney confesses to burglary in Kenton County

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Taylor Mill man accused of murdering Kentucky attorney Jordan Morgan is also being charged with an unrelated crime in Kenton County.

Shannon Gilday, 23, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder related to a break-in and shooting at former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's home in Richmond, Kentucky, Feb. 22.

While being interviewed by Kentucky State Police, Gilday admitted to breaking into the Kenton County Administration Building and driver's license office in January 2020 to steal identification-making equipment. According to court documents, Gilday told police he wanted to make fake ID cards to buy Bitcoin.

Gilday said he used a cordless drill to disarm the building's lock and alarm, stealing more than $13,000 worth of equipment. While there were security cameras in and around the building, Gilday was able to get in and out without his face being captured.

Police released pictures of the unknown suspect when the burglary happened, and Gilday's family told investigators they believed he was responsible. An employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad later found the damaged equipment at a dumpsite. Gilday and other soldiers' personal military records were also recovered at the site.

Evidence was sent to the FBI forensic crime lab to compare with Gilday's DNA when he was arrested in Morgan's death.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the driver's license office burglary is similar to the one at Morgan's home.

"I think there's a lot of foreshadowing about the facts and evidence collected so far by Kenton County police in this burglary case because to commit this burglary in the fashion in which it was committed, someone has to put in a lot of planning," Sanders said. "There was a lot of thought and planning that went into the commission of both these burglaries. I think that they are substantially similar."

Gilday is in a Madison County jail. His bond was set at $2 million.

READ MORE

Statement from mother of Taylor Mill murder suspect gives clues to possible motive

'Willing to kill everyone inside': Suspect admits to killing Jordan Morgan in Richmond home invasion